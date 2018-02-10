Toya Wright Gives Birth To Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Congrats are in order for Toya Wright who delivered a baby girl yesterday, making Reginae Carter a big sister again (Lil Wayne’s offspring).

The momma of two took to Instagram to share the news, revealing her second daughter’s name and birth weight.

“Reign Ryan Rushing, 2/8/18, 7 pounds 7 ounces, I’m in love,” Toya said.

See photos chronicling her pregnancy below!

