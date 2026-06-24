Ohio’s Deadliest Road Stretches

High-volume highways with complex interchanges and construction pose the greatest crash risk in Ohio.

Drunk driving, speeding, and distracted driving contribute to over 50% of fatal crashes on these dangerous roads.

The Ohio DOT is working to improve safety, but drivers must also do their part by slowing down and staying alert.

A recent study looked at fatal crashes across Ohio from 2018 to 2020 using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Several stretches around Columbus came out on top as the most dangerous roads in the state.

Heavy traffic, confusing interchanges, drunk driving, and speeding all play big roles in these deadly crashes. Here are the highways that stood out the most.

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I-71 in Columbus ranks as the deadliest stretch.

The section of I-71 from Exit 110B to Exit 116 had 11 fatal crashes and claimed 15 lives during the study period. Drivers deal with constant lane changes and heavy Columbus traffic, which makes this area especially risky. Staying alert here is important.

U.S. Route 40, also known as Broad Street, comes in second.

The stretch between Dana Avenue and Nationwide Boulevard saw 9 fatal crashes and 10 deaths. This busy urban corridor deals with heavy congestion, and pedestrians and vehicles often mix in the same space. Extra caution is needed when driving through here.

I-75 near Cincinnati ranks third.

The segment from Exit 21 to Exit 14, which runs through Sharonville and West Chester, had seven fatal crashes. High speeds combined with merging traffic create dangerous conditions, especially during rush hour in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.

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Other highways also showed up multiple times on the list. Sections of I-75 near both Cincinnati and Dayton appear frequently, along with parts of the Outerbelt South Freeway near Cleveland and I-270 around Columbus. I-70 and I-90 also have some notably dangerous stretches.

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Drunk driving was a factor in about 32% of the fatal crashes, while speeding contributed to 27%. Distracted driving played a smaller but still serious role. Fatal crashes tend to increase during the summer, with August seeing the highest numbers.

These highways stand out mainly because of high traffic volume, complex exits, and frequent construction. While rural roads can be dangerous too, major highways carry more risk simply because so many cars are moving at higher speeds.

The Ohio Department of Transportation continues working on safety improvements like better signage and barriers. Drivers can also help by slowing down, staying off their phones, and never driving impaired. Simple choices like wearing a seatbelt can make a big difference.

Fatal crashes remain a serious problem on Ohio roads, but data like this helps target where improvements are needed most. Staying aware and driving responsibly helps keep everyone safer.