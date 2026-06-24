FBI Stops Ohio Man’s Terror Plot at UFC America 250 Event

Concerned mother's tip led to FBI investigation of 19-year-old's violent plot involving drones and snipers

Suspects aimed to disrupt joyful 250th anniversary celebration, but were arrested across multiple states

Case underscores authorities' swift response to potential terror threats at high-profile public events

Federal agents have arrested an Ohio man. They say he planned a violent attack on a major UFC event. The fights took place on the White House lawn as part of America 250 celebrations.

Ohio Teen Charged in Serious Plot

Tycen Proper is only 19 years old. He lives in Danville, Knox County. Authorities picked him up recently in Ohio. He now faces several serious federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

Mother’s Concern Triggers Investigation

It all started with a worried mother. On June 10, Proper’s mom called the police. She feared her son had bought guns and was talking about radical violence. That tip quickly reached the FBI.

Plot Focused on Drones and Snipers

Investigators say Proper worked with others. Their plan involved explosive-laden drones. These would strike buildings near the event. Snipers would then target people trying to escape. The goal was maximum chaos.

Group Aimed to Disrupt Big Celebration

The UFC America 250 event marked 250 years of American independence. It was meant to be a joyful occasion. Instead, the suspects allegedly plotted to turn it into a scene of horror. They used encrypted apps to coordinate and planned to meet in Virginia.

Multiple Arrests Made Across States

So far, five men have been taken into custody. Proper was arrested in Ohio. Other suspects were charged in California, Missouri, and Nebraska. The FBI coordinated a fast-moving operation across state lines.

Officials Praise Rapid Response

FBI Director Kash Patel said the plot was stopped before anyone got hurt. He credited strong teamwork with the Department of Justice and Secret Service. The event on June 14 went ahead safely.

Suspects Talked About Starting a Revolution

Court documents show Proper discussed sparking wider unrest. The group reportedly dreamed of attacking high-profile targets. Their conversations painted a dark picture of planned violence.

Case Still Developing

More information could emerge in the coming days. All suspects face heavy charges. Proper also has additional counts related to the White House grounds. Penalties could be very severe if he is convicted.

A Reminder of Everyday Vigilance

Large public celebrations like UFC America 250 bring people together. They honor freedom and national pride. Plots like this one show that threats can appear anywhere. Thankfully, quick action by a concerned parent and law enforcement prevented tragedy. Officials continue to urge the public to stay alert and report suspicious activity.

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This case highlights how seriously authorities take potential terror threats. America’s big events should