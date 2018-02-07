Best Buy Reportedly Planning to Discontinue Selling CDs After July 1st

If you still buy music on CD, your might soon have trouble finding it.

According to Billboard, Best Buy will stop selling CDs on July 1st.

CD sales fell by more than 18% in the past year.

Billboard reported that Best Buy was once the leading music merchandiser in the U.S. buy now sells only about $40 million in CDs per year.

Best Buy will keep a commitment to vendors and continue to carry vinyl for the next two years, Billboard reported.

Target, meanwhile, is asking music suppliers for a new payment arrangement.

 

