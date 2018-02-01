0 reads Leave a comment
Known around the country for its prestigious School of Law, North Carolina Central University continues to prepare the leaders of tomorrow.
Chartered in 1909 as a private institution, NCCU is now one of the most significant public historically black universities in the nation.
Dr. Debra Saunders-White became the first permanent female chancellor in June 2013. Throughout her tenure Saunders-White presented NCCU as a premier, global institution of higher learning. During this time the university experienced a boost in retention, graduation rates, and reputation among the education community.
Saunders-White passed away in 2016; Dr. Johnson O. Akinyele, who now serves as NCCU’s Acting Chancellor, succeeded her.
