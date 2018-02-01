Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise Ladies!

Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise Ladies!

Runner girl is resting exhausted in the foggy morning

Ok. . .so I am guilty of hitting the gym with mascara still on but apparently this warning is for the ladies who bust sweats with faces full of makeup!

Via Mirror:

We all know we should be diligent about removing makeup, but let’s face it, a lot of us could be better at it.

Not only should we be removing every last scrap before bed, but it all needs to come off before exercise .

Yes, ALL of it. Don’t leave a so much as a sneaky ‘natural’ dollop of concealer on your skin.

Get it all off – doctor’s orders.

By leaving your make-up on before a work-out, sports game or class, you could be doing your skin a huge disservice.

The reason being we need to sweat to cool ourselves down when exercising, and to help rid our skin of impurities.

Add a layer of make-up and, however good for your skin it claims to be, these impurities get trapped. Continue reading [HERE].

Photos