Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley made his second appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” and he was extra funny, charming, and really honest when Wendy Williams asked him about dating his “Dish Nation” co-host Porsha Williams. The chatter about Rickey and Porsha potentially becoming a couple caught fire after a recent episode of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” and Wendy seized her opportunity to get the Tea during Rickey’s visit.

Follow @TheRSMS

Porsha Williams wasn’t the only topic of conversation between Wendy Williams and Rickey Smiley. They chopped it up about “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” getting renewed for five years and the shade Wendy threw at the “Dish Nation” salaries. Hot topics on Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Birdman and Chris Brown were also discussed. Plus, Rickey Smiley talked about his dog that died, surviving a gun shot, and gave his signature thoughts about parenting, which are featured in his book “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life!”

Take a look at Rickey Smiley’s full interview on “The Wendy Williams Show” by watching the video at the top of this post, and hear more of his funny weekdays 6-10 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Check out highlights you might have missed right here.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates An Early Valentine’s Day Poem To Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Rickey Smiley Stole Gary With Da Tea’s Time For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “The Bachelorette” Recap Puts Rickey Smiley & Porsha In The Hot Seat [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dances For Porsha Williams! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Goes In On Rickey Smiley’s Shoes! [VIDEO]

The Latest: