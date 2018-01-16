Read SZA’s Priceless Reaction to Being on Barack Obama’s Playlist

Via | Billboard

SZA got a major co-sign from Barack Obama as 2017 came to a close when the former POTUS listed the TDE singer on his list of favorite songs from the year — and you can probably guess how she took the news.

Last week, the 28-year-old Grammy nominee posted a text message exchange on Instagram, sharing her priceless reaction to her song “Broken Clocks” landing on Obama’s coveted playlist, captioning the photo: “My actual reaction vs. something really sane and well written lol #brokenclocks.”

