Here’s How A Viral Tiffany Haddish Clip Landed Her A New Gig

You never know where a funny story can take you.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

You better believe when the cameras are on, Tiffany Haddish is making every joke count. One clip was so funny, it’s now landed her a deal with Groupon.

Back in July of 2017, Tiffany appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and detailed a hilarious outing with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. They took a Louisiana swamp tour using a Groupon, and Tiffany’s funny retelling of the situation caused the video to go viral.

Eventually, the clip reached the folks over at Groupon and they loved it so much, they offered Tiffany to be their official spokesperson. Her answer? Check out the video below.

In addition to being the face of Groupon, the company also hooked Tiffany up with an employee app and put some extra cash in her account. According to People, a Super Bowl ad starring Tiffany is also scheduled during the fourth quarter of the game.

Swipe through to check out more funny Groupon clips with Tiffany, as well as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview that started it all!

