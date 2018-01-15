The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
When people say things, sometimes they really mean something quite opposite of what they’re saying. This is especially true, Special K explains, when it comes to dating and relationships. So he presents what people say and reveals what they really mean.

Click on the audio player to hear more from News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos