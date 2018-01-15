Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
When people say things, sometimes they really mean something quite opposite of what they’re saying. This is especially true, Special K explains, when it comes to dating and relationships. So he presents what people say and reveals what they really mean.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more from News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Special K & Da Brat Face Off With Government Names [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Special K Shares A Special Poem In Honor Of Hood Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Chris Brown Forced To Give Up Pet Monkey; Could Face Possible Charges
- Why The Timing Of Trump’s Racist ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment Shouldn’t Be Ignored
- Did You Know There Was A Coming To America TV Show? [Watch]
- Jeff Johnson On Why We Need To Watch The NAACP Image Awards And Celebrate MLK Day The Right Way [EXCLUSIVE]
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
22 photos Launch gallery
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Rita Brent, Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 22
2. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 22
3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 22
4. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 22
5. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 22
6. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 22
7. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 22
8. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 22
9. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 22
10. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 22
11. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 22
12. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 22
13. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 22
14. Special K & DeRay DavisSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 22
15. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 22
16. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 22
17. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 22
18. Special K in Black & WhiteSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 22
19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry WayneSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Special KSource:RSMS 20 of 22
21. Special KSource:RSMS 21 of 22
22. Special K22 of 22
comments – Add Yours