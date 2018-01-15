The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary is back and talking with us about Evelyn Lozada. She was supposed to be dating French Montana, but word on the street is that he is with someone else. Gary told everyone to lift her up in prayer so that she finds love.

He also spoke about Card B and Offset. Gary mentioned that Cardi is just fine with Offset cheating because there is nothing she can do. He also spoke about Tamar’s dress falling apart on stage.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Speaks On Why Cardi B Needs To Leave Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Cardi B Won’t Leave Offset After Cheating Twice [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Maury Povich Reached Out To Cardi B On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Happy Birthday, Cardi! While we love bumping “Bodak Yellow” every chance we get, we’ve been following our girl since her days on Instagram. Check out how much the queen has grown and flourished with this trip down memory lane.

