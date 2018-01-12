The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Seal Slammed Oprah [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
In some shocking tea today Gary With Da Tea talked about R&B singer, Seal slamming Oprah. She is still being praised for her amazing Golden Globe Awards speech, but Seal isn’t here for her. He mentioned that she has a relationship with Harvey Weinstein and that she is part of the problem.

He also went on to say that she isn’t the solution. Serena Williams opened up about motherhood in her Vogue magazine interview. She also revealed that she had blood clots and isn’t giving up on her tennis career.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: QOTD: Should Oprah Winfrey Run For President In 2020? [POLL]

RELATED: 5 Reasons Oprah Would Be Better Than President Trump

RELATED: Why Oprah Should Run For President In 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2878855" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page to prove it! Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the ‘Gram baby-style.

