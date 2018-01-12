The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Gunplay From “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Might Be Heading To Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Love & Hip Hop Miami” premiered a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like one of the stars is in some trouble. Rapper, Gunplay is accused of head-butting his ex-girlfriend outside the club. They had an argument and it lead to her being injured.

The mother of the H&M kid who wore the sweatshirt, “Coolest monkey” is speaking out. She wants people to know that she is okay with this and people need to stop being so mad. The Grammy Awards will be great this year Cardi B and Bruno Mars will perform so will SZA, Logic and more surprise guests.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: LHHMIA Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous Girlfriend To Avoid Catching Fade

RELATED: Gunplay Speaks On The Drake And Meek Mill Beef [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: “Love & Hip Hop Miami”: Jumpstarting Careers, Fights, Love Connections & More [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

Continue reading Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 4 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos