Best Cars For The Single And Adventurous

Written By: Nia Noelle

SUV

Source: Jose Luis Stephens / Getty

Oh to be single and adventurous… Here’s what the market has for those folks. Whether the vehicle is an SUV or a small sports car, the active, single drivers buying new or used vehicles in the Triangle are looking for specific qualities.

New Models:

The all-new two door 2018 Wrangler JL

The Toyota CHR is a sporty compact crossover

The Golf Alltrack, a crossover with all-wheel drive

Smaller Vehicles:

The Honda Civic Si

The BMW 2 Series coupe and convertible

Read more at:  WRAL.com

Photos