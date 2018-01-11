Best Cars For The Single And Adventurous

0 reads Leave a comment
Oh to be single and adventurous… Here’s what the market has for those folks. Whether the vehicle is an SUV or a small sports car, the active, single drivers buying new or used vehicles in the Triangle are looking for specific qualities.
New Models:
The all-new two door 2018 Wrangler JL
The Toyota CHR is a sporty compact crossover
The Golf Alltrack, a crossover with all-wheel drive
Smaller Vehicles:
The Honda Civic Si
The BMW 2 Series coupe and convertible
