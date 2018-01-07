There’s A Silent Protest Happening At The Golden Globes & Mary J Blige Is In On It

If you notice your favorite celebrity dressed in all black at this year’s Golden Globes, it’s no coincidence. There’s a silent protest that’s confirmed to take place in honor of the #MeToo movement. Both male and female celebrities vow to wear the color to raise awareness around sexual assault, harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

“I am one of those women, so, you know, I don’t want to go into detail about that and I haven’t, but I am, and I stand with those women. I champion them,” Mary admitted Tuesday at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards, Newsday reports.

Blige, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Netflix’s Mudbound, opted in on the protest because “there’s so many women that don’t get a chance to speak in other industries that are not the film industry, the music industry. It’s important for us to stand up for them so they can get a chance to speak.”

Mary is just one actress who is expected to don black this Sunday night, when the Globes take place. We’ll be watching to see who else makes a statement with their fashion and during their acceptance speech.

RELATED STORIES:

Jada Pinkett Smith Drags The Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish’s Snub

All The Black Nominees At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards