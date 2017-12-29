K. MICHELLE TALKS ABOUT THE HEALTH RISKS OF IMPLANTS [VIDEO]

If people knew upfront that there might be a bigger cost, other then cash, for that big ole butt, they might settle for what God gave them.

Recently singer K. Michelle sat down and talked for the first time about surgically getting yourself together and what some Doctors don’t explain to you.

While on “The Real” K. Michelle revealed that although she has Lupus she also has something else going on with her that is contributing to her health issues.

K. Michelle thought that it was a good idea some time ago to have body enhancements however what she wasn’t told was that these enhancements may not agree with your health and could also hinder you giving life. K also talked about that they also almost never talk to you about the cost of reversing enhancements to help you increase your quality of health.

Check out the video below

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: