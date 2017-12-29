Music
Floyd Mayweather Denies Dating ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Star Miss Nikki Baby

Written By: Nia Noelle

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Miss Nikki Baby is dating Floyd Mayweather, or at least that’s how it seems on Instagram. Nikki and Mayweather had a little flirt session underneath one of her photos, leading fans to believe they’re an item.

He chose me…. Oh & he ain’t mine. But not yours sisssss 😋💦💦💦

A post shared by MissNikkiiBaby (@missnikkiibaby) on

While it’s clear they’re something going on between the two, Mayweather’s rep told TMZ, the rumors are “not true.” Hmm.

Sounds like typical Mayweather behavior.

Photos