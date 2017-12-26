SZA – “The Weekend” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Music & Entertainment
SZA – "The Weekend" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

SZA finally releases the visual for her popular track “The Weekend”. SZA has tapped Solange to take CTRL of  the visuals. Check out the contemporary cinematic like widescreen visual below.

 

 

