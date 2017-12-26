SZA – “The Weekend” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

SZA finally releases the visual for her popular track “The Weekend”. SZA has tapped Solange to take CTRL of the visuals. Check out the contemporary cinematic like widescreen visual below.

