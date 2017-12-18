The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black People May Not Be Into Pizza Hut’s New Delivery Perk [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted December 18, 2017
Pizza Hut is introducing a new delivery option just in time for the holidays. Now, in addition to getting some pizza delivered to the house- you can also get a six pack of some beer. But, as Rickey Smiley points out, black beer drinkers have very particular preferences- starting out with buying more than 6 beers at a time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos