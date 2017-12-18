Why Black People May Not Be Into Pizza Hut’s New Delivery Perk [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pizza Hut is introducing a new delivery option just in time for the holidays. Now, in addition to getting some pizza delivered to the house- you can also get a six pack of some beer. But, as Rickey Smiley points out, black beer drinkers have very particular preferences- starting out with buying more than 6 beers at a time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Thanksgiving Dinner Menus For White People Vs. Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Forgot That Black People Don’t Care About Columbus Day [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Got Booed The First Time He Did Stand-Up For Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: