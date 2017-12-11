Music
Home > Music

Steve Harvey Is Reportedly Being Sued For Fraud Involving His Charity

The talk show extraordinaire allegedly blames Oprah & Tyler Perry for 'bad financial advice.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey‘s foundation is under fire for reportedly bogarting his business partner, TMZ reports.

Vincent Dimmock was allegedly promised 12.5% of the $20 million he raised for the Steve & Marjorie foundation and was denied his commission.

Along with feeling duped in payment, Dimmock also claims Harvey never intended to hand over the funds in the first place. The plaintiff refers to a meeting back in May where Harvey introduced him to investors. In the uncomfortable meeting, Dimmock says Harvey placed blame on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for his financial woes, saying they gave him ‘bad advice.’ He also passed the buck to President Barack Obama for his “disastrous meeting” with Donald Trump.

Dimmock claims Harvey’s financial troubles actually stemmed from Harvey’s PR debacles ranging from his meeting with Trump, to mocking Flint, Michigan lead poisoning victims, to making fun of  Asian men.

TMZ caught up with Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, who told the site, “It sounds fake. Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”

SOURCE: TMZ 

RELATED LINKS

Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

You Don’t Say? Steve Harvey Says He Should Have Listened To His Wife and Skipped Trump Meeting

Was It Revenge? Steve Harvey Thought His Mean Memo To Staff Was Funny Until Everyone Knew About It

Marjorie Harvey

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

13 photos Launch gallery

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

Continue reading #FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey’s Best Style Moments

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 4 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 6 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos