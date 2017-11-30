Music
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In Exclusive Show Clip

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 5, 2015

Source: David Livingston / Getty


The final days of Tamar and Vince’s marriage are playing out in front of our eyes on Tamar & Vince. In this preview clip of Thursday’s episode, Tamar and Vince struggle to get along and tensions rise as Vince isolates himself from Tamar and her friends during a beach trip.

Check out the EXCLUSIVE clip below:

Watch Tamar & Vince Thursday nights at 9 on We tv.

More Tea: Evelyn Braxton Details Years of Alleged Abuse In Tamar & Vince’s Marriage

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last Time Was The Last Time’

Photos