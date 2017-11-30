Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In Exclusive Show Clip

The final days ofare playing out in front of our eyes on Tamar & Vince. In this preview clip of Thursday’s episode, Tamar and Vince struggle to get along and tensions rise as Vince isolates himself from Tamar and her friends during a beach trip.

