SNAPCHAT: Messaging App Getting Major Facelift

Snapchat is making major changes to the user experience to help compete with the rise of rival platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The messaging app’s parent company, Snap Inc., promises a massive update to create a clear division between messages sent to and from friends, and content users consume through stories. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says the plan is to “separate the social from the media” by reorganizing Snapchat around relationships to make it more personal.

The app will still open to the camera, as it always has. But now, if you swipe left, you’ll see a list of your friends and contacts who you frequently interact with — “listed in the order that you want to talk to them.” And swiping right will take you to the new discover page, which has all the content from brands and publishers. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Snapchat’s daily active users grew by 17 percent last month but the company’s losses ballooned up to a whopping $443 million.

Investors looking to cash out want Snap to start doing Facebook numbers — and soon.

Doesn’t really sound like that big of a change, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Good. We log onto social media to see what our friends are up to, not to be sold stuff by brands.

Can they really tell who I want to talk to the most? I can’t tell if that’s convenient or just creepy.

The company’s CEO claims this move is in response to feedback of users like you and me. Is this what you wanted — or is there another change you want to see more?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: