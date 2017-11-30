Music
Eniko Hart Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Remained Stress, Drama Free’

Eniko Hart is down 22 pounds after having her first child just a few days ago.

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Red Carpet

Eniko Hart gave birth one week ago and the new mom is already back to her old body. Eniko took to Instagram to flaunt her postpartum shape and revealed she gained 22 pounds during her pregnancy. According to Eniko, she stayed healthy by working out and eating right while pregnant.

Despite Eniko’s husband Kevin Hart being exposed as a cheater, during her last trimester, she says she stayed stress free.

“I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s. I say this to say I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good!” she wrote.

Photos