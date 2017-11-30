Where Is It? Jay Z Confirms Joint Album With Beyoncé

Jay Z has confirmed rumors that he and Beyoncé worked on a joint album, but we may never get to hear it as intended.

If you listen to Beyonce’s Lemonade and Jay’s 4:44, they seem to play out like companion pieces. Each of them tell a story about working to keep a relationship together in the aftermath of infidelity. Not long after Lemonade was released, there was buzz that she and Hov were working on a project together. Unfortunately, that never materialized, but Jay did drop 4:44 earlier this year.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jay revealed that they had been working on a release together. The project evolved into Lemonade and 4:44, and working together was helping them work out some issues in their marriage.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together,” Jay told The Times. “Then, the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on.”

Teasing the lingering possibility of a Bey & Jay album in the future, Jay Z added, “Um, we still have a lot of that music.” Hov didn’t confirm whether he and Beyoncé might ever release that music. We’d be here for it, though!

On the subject of relationships, Jay also opened up about his friendship with Kanye West.

“I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us,” he told Baquet. [W]e’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother.”

Acknowledging that he and Yeezy are in a rough patch in their friendship, Jay shared that he believes they’ll get past it and be as tight as ever.

“There’s certain things that happened that’s not really acceptable to me,” Hov said without giving too much detail. “In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that.”

