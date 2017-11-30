The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Cleaned Himself Into A Corner [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Black Tony was all set to come to work today; he got a good night’s sleep, laid his clothes out and even decided to be extra helpful around his mom’s house. But, then he vacuumed the carpet to perfection, and now he says he can’t walk all over his masterpiece before his mom sees. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos