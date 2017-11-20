The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Didn’t Justice League Gross More Money Opening Weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
This past weekend, the highly-anticipated Justice League movie opened in theaters nationwide. The millions that it did gross might seem like a lot, but for a major blockbuster super hero movie that’s been building expectations up for fans for months, it’s a flop. The film should have made over $100 million, but due to some combination of reasons, fans weren’t buying tickets this weekend like the makers of Justice League projected.

So what’s with the sudden slump of support? Headkrack, as always, has some theories. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading Why Didn't Justice League Gross More Money Opening Weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

