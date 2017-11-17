Music
Home > Music

They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married

The tennis legend and Reddit co-founder reportedly said "I do" in New Orleans. Congrats!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Serena Williams is a married woman!

According to E! News, the 36-year-old tennis icon and Alexis Ohanian said “I do” in New Orleans on Thursday. The couple committed to each other in a wedding that reportedly had a Beauty And The Beast theme.

The entertainment site reported that the beautiful couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends, including their 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

A source told the website the guests, including Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, “were expected to dress to the theme.”

In addition, ET said that upon arrival, the guests were greeted with the song “Be Our Guest” and drinks were served before the ceremony. That, and Serena did a dress change before the reception.

We wonder did she design it herself!

Before the wedding, there was reportedly a rehearsal dinner held at the Meril restaurant. The source also revealed to ET that the day before their wedding, Williams and Ohanaian and their guests had “a full-blown brunch at the Ace Hotel with a DJ, games and recovery bar.”

This duo is all about celebrating–and have to a lot to do so! The twosome welcomed their first child together, little Alexis, on Sept. 1.

Speaking of babies…they posted this video to their baby girl boarding a plane, which we assume was to the Big Easy to see her parents jump the broom.

I'm not scared… I'm not scared… I'm not scared… I'm scared 😐 @wheelsup8760

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

Congrats Serena and Alexis! We wish you many years to come!

RELATED NEWS:

REPORT: Serena Williams Is Getting Married Tomorrow

#JumpingTheBroom: Serena Williams Set To Get Married In New Orleans

Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 2 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 3 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 6 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Photos