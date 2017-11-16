Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Trump Insisting LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, & Jalen Hill Thank Him May Be His Pettiest Moment Yet

... But we're not totally surprised, to be honest.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Different paths, Same goal 🐻

A post shared by JHill (@kingjhill_) on

Trump has made some pretty obscene comments on Twitter—but his tweet about LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley has to be his pettiest comment yet.

The three UCLA ballers were arrested and detained on suspicion of shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store in China and could have been in serious trouble, according to Trump, had he not intervened. Before the public learned the players were to be sent home, Trump told reporters “I had a great conversation with President Xi. What they did was unfortunate. You know, you’re talking about very long prison sentences. They do not play games.”

Now, upon their release, no. 45 would like a ‘Thank You’ and credit—and he let that be known via social media.

Sadly, we aren’t making any of this up:

College athletes Ball, Hill, and Riley were released and allowed to return home to the United States on Tuesday, November 15, and were bombarded by the media upon doing so. See the footage below.

When you help three Black kids get home safely, then rub their noses in it and remind them they could’ve been in jail for a decade had you not decided to play nice—sure, not extra, unreasonable, or racist at all. Not even a little bit.

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

11 photos Launch gallery

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

Continue reading 12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

When 45 wouldn't step up, these celebs did.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 4 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 7 days ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 7 days ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 7 days ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 1 week ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 1 week ago
11.07.17
Photos