Trump Insisting LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, & Jalen Hill Thank Him May Be His Pettiest Moment Yet

Different paths, Same goal 🐻 A post shared by JHill (@kingjhill_) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Trump has made some pretty obscene comments on Twitter—but his tweet about LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley has to be his pettiest comment yet.

The three UCLA ballers were arrested and detained on suspicion of shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store in China and could have been in serious trouble, according to Trump, had he not intervened. Before the public learned the players were to be sent home, Trump told reporters “I had a great conversation with President Xi. What they did was unfortunate. You know, you’re talking about very long prison sentences. They do not play games.”

Now, upon their release, no. 45 would like a ‘Thank You’ and credit—and he let that be known via social media.

Sadly, we aren’t making any of this up:

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

The failing @nytimes hates the fact that I have developed a great relationship with World leaders like Xi Jinping, President of China….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

…They should realize that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing. The U.S. is being respected again. Watch Trade! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

College athletes Ball, Hill, and Riley were released and allowed to return home to the United States on Tuesday, November 15, and were bombarded by the media upon doing so. See the footage below.

UCLA basketball players swarmed by reporters as they return to Los Angeles after spending a week under house arrest in China amid shoplifting allegations. https://t.co/RXAscxPWnP pic.twitter.com/OyQRGiYaJm — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2017

When you help three Black kids get home safely, then rub their noses in it and remind them they could’ve been in jail for a decade had you not decided to play nice—sure, not extra, unreasonable, or racist at all. Not even a little bit.