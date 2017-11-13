BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Makes TV History

Tiffany Haddish was EVERYTHING on last night’s, providing a breath of fresh air the show has needed all season. That, and she made history doing it.

In the sketch comedy show’s 42-year history, Haddish is only the 13th Black woman and the FIRST Black female stand-up comic to ever host the show.

Repost: Looking forward to seeing #tiffanyhaddish be the 12th Black female to host #SNL tonight pic.twitter.com/uwysDr4sMj — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) November 11, 2017

During her opening monologue, she joked about how after the success of the hit film Girls Trip, she Googled herself and read that she was worth $2 million. This was clearly a surprise for her.

“I googled myself – it said I’m worth $2 million! What do I need to do to get this money? Fake my own death? Tupac this sh*t and move to Tyler Perry Island?”

She then opened up about having grown up in the foster care system.

“I grew up in foster care,” she said. “So I want to thank anyone who paid taxes between 1990 and 1999.” Living in group homes with mostly black and Hispanic kids wasn’t an easy thing come 11:30 on Saturday nights, she said.

“Trying to convince them that Dana Carvey was just as funny as Damon Wayans was a problem. I got stabbed twice, in a bunk bud.”

She then tackled the sexual harassment allegations mounting in Hollywood.

Her “Tiff Tip” to men: “If you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on YOU’RE WRONG.”

Take a look at her funniest skits of the night:

Clearly Black Twitter was here for all this #BlackGirlMagic!

I literally could give no fucks for Taylor Swift performing on SNL. I'm just here for the beautiful Queen, Tiffany Haddish #SNL #TiffanyHaddish pic.twitter.com/VMbcVOp0zK — Sahara✌🏽💫 (@simplysaharayo) November 12, 2017

@TiffanyHaddish all in full queen mode on the @nbcsnl opening monologue. Walking in like she’s our queen to be! #SNL #TiffanyHaddish pic.twitter.com/UUk8EFZwMQ — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) November 12, 2017

Bruh @TiffanyHaddish’s reaction with that bald cat was so real 🤣 🤣🤣#TiffanyHaddish #SNL — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) November 12, 2017

Tiffany Haddish may not be a household name, but after that SNL monologue, I have a feeling nothing is going to change. Very, very funny though.#TiffanyHaddish #SaturdayNightLive #SNL — Hector (@HectorTweeted) November 12, 2017

#TiffanyHaddish thoooo, live your truth and please keep that enthusiasm and refreshing honesty!! — Nnedimma Nnebe (@nnnebe) November 12, 2017

However, there was a little pushback to the show’s writers for not giving the rising star better material to work with:

I’m convinced they used #TiffanyHaddish for a ratings boost & could’ve cared less what they wrote for her. Shame on you #SNL she deserved better material and you all need better writers who know how to write for 🗣BLACK WOMEN! pic.twitter.com/jAQKC0UmEY — Brittani Jay (@theebrittanijay) November 12, 2017

SNL writers could have done so much better they failed me.They are cancelled. Tiffany Haddish was so funny but the writers failed #SNL #SATURDAYNIGHTLIVE #tiffanyhaddish #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/y3eueIByIg — ronasia (@melanatedtv) November 12, 2017

Me trying to get through SNL right now. pic.twitter.com/x4lSsO28D7 — Blocka Khan (@Starr_Rocque) November 12, 2017

Either way: We can’t wait to see what 2018 looks like for her! Congrats Tiffany!

