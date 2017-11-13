Kofi Siriboe Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive!!!

The "Girls Trip" and "Queen Sugar" star takes our breath away with his beauty!

Written By: Nia Noelle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar'

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


It’s that time of year when PEOPLE Magazine launches its annual Sexiest Men Alive issue–and it looks like our fave Kofi Siriboe has made the coveted list!

On Friday, the publication slowly unveiled some of these year’s hotties!

Clearly, it’s no secret that the Girls Trip and Queen Sugar star is FINE! That smooth chocolate skin and bright smile is enough to make us pass out. Hell, even Oprah agrees.

And so do we:

https://twitter.com/Kr1stenEdwards/status/929082456354914304

LOL!

While the 23-year-old may finally be on PEOPLE’s radar, the folks here at HelloBeautiful have been clocking his beauty from jump. Hence why he was named our 2016 Sexiest Man.

What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty melanated man.

Congrats Kofi!

