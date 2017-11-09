Music
Home > Music

Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly Leaving ‘Basketball Wives: LA’

Tami says thanks, but no thanks to VH1 deal.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Soul Train Awards 2011 - Show

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty


Tami Roman may be leaving Basketball Wives: LA behind for The Bonnet Chronicles!

There’s word that Tami might be thinking of moving on from the franchise that brought her back to reality TV. According to The Blast, Tami has decided she won’t be returning to BBWLA for season 7.

Supposedly, she’s turned down a deal from VH1 to join the next season in order to expand her online series, The Bonnet Chronicles. The Instagram series has gained quite a following, and Tami can count Taraji P. Henson, Leslie Jones, and Halle Berry among her fans.

Reportedly, Tami has received a number of offers to bring The Bonnet Chronicles to TV. It’s not clear whether that means the show would land on a network or streaming service.

Tami has yet to confirm the reports, but she may be announcing her departure from BBWLA soon.

RELATED STORIES:

Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote

Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet Chronicles

Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami Roman & Evelyn Lozada’s Beef

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 20 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos