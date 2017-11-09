Music
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tiffany is queen of the set in these promo pics!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty


Tiffany Haddish is about to own your weekend when she hosts Saturday Night Live!

In just a few short days, Tiffany will become the first Black female comedian to host SNL. The picture below says it all, but the caption needs to read “#BlackGirlMagic.”

"This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!!" 📷: @tiffanyhaddish #regram

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Tiffany may only be part of the cast for a week, but she seems to be fitting in just fine. She’s even walking the halls like she’s been there for years.

Behind-the-scenes of yesterday's promo shoot with @tiffanyhaddish and the red button. #SNL #SNLBackstage

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Here she is looking perfectly at home during the table read and going over lines in her dressing room.

This week's table read! 🎉📝📋 #SNL #SNLBackstage

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

"My first time reading thru all the sketches for #SNL this Saturday, 11/11!" 📷: @tiffanyhaddish #regram

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Tiffany also took a moment from filming to do another promo.

@tiffanyhaddish is here this week and you better tune in! #SNL #SNLBackstage

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

From that clip, we expect Tiffany to bring the same kind of comedy that made her such a hit in Girls Trip and She Ready, but get a taste of how she’ll mix it up with the cast in the video below.


