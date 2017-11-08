Music
Tia Mowry is Pregnant With Baby Number 2!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Congrats to Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrick as the couple just announced on Tia’s Instagram account that they are expecting their second child.  Tia is 39 and married Hardrick in 2008.  The couple have a seven year old son together Cree Taylor Hardrict.  

Tia and her identical twin sister Tamera Mowry rose to fame in the 90’s with their hit show Sister Sister.  The Mowry sister’s have been in recent negotiations for a reboot of the hit show in fall of 2018.  That’s plenty of time for Tia to have her baby and get back to work.  But don’t get it twisted the sister’s have kept busy since their hit show with a reality show, other scripted shows, movies, talk shows, writing books, blogging and more.  But our fingers are crossed for this reboot!


Photos