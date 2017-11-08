Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged Mistress

Days after, her husband Kevin Hunter was reportedly spotted picking up his. According to, Hunter was seen picking up Sharina Hudson in his red Bentley from a Manhattan office building on Monday and dropping her back off on Tuesday.

But the tea doesn’t stop there, according to the Internet tabloid, Hunter and Hudson have been carrying on an affair for 10 years and alluded to them being engaged or married. Hudson was donning a diamond ring on her ring finger. Hunter allegedly moved Hudson into a $765,000 house in Jersey.

Rumors surrounding Hunter’s alleged infidelities hit the Internet earlier this year, reportedly leading to Wendy firing members of her staff, which was the alleged source of the rumor.

Wendy made it clear she’s standing by her man. “Without giving the story too much attention, you can believe what you want, but,” she said while flashing her ring.

“I stand by my guy,” she said. “We commuted this morning. All is well in Hunterville. Don’t believe the hype, and if there was hype, believe me, you—I would let you know.”

A source told TheDailyMail, Wendy isn’t the same since the rumor broke in September.

‘She’s not the same bubbly person that she typically is. She looks very sad and is extremely subdued. It’s been painful to watch,’ the source said.

As for Hunter, he doesn’t have the best reputation among sources allegedly connected to Wendy.

‘Kevin is not an easy guy to be around or work with. Everyone from the most junior production staffer to the executives at Debmar want to deal only with Wendy. No one wants Kevin anywhere near the show or Wendy,” an insider said.

‘I mean he bought this woman a house, his name is on her letterbox, when is the humiliation going to be enough for Wendy to call time on this marriage?’ said another source.

