More Love: Miguel Talks ‘War & Leisure,’ Shares Insightful Thoughts On What The World Is Missing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

New music fromis just around the corner! As always, he paints a picture of how he’s feeling in certain seasons. This time, it’s a bold story of War and Leisure.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“There’s moments when it gets very sexy, there’s moments where there’s love. There’s moments where I’m celebrating (‘Skywalker’) and there’s records where I’m a little more mindful of what’s happening but I understand that we have to keep pushing forward (‘Told You So’),” he said, also noting his consoling tracks. “We’re all being pulled in all these directions so I just wanted to create a body of work that you could relate to that makes you feel good but also isn’t ignoring where we are.”

In his recent interview with Persia Nicole, Miguel discusses what sets this album apart from his others, gives props to his fiancée Nazanin/her role on The Platinum Life reality show, and shares what he feels the world needs more of to excel. Press play:



Miguel’s War and Leisure is due Dec. 1, 2017. Pre-order HERE.

Latest News: