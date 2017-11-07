Music
Home > Music

#NoShaveNovember: 25 Black Male Celebrities That Look Sexy With Beards! [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The month of November is known for it’s Thanksgiving holiday but it’s also known for the famous hashtag #NoShaveNovember, which usually invites a lot of men to not shave especially their faces.

While no shaving for a month can have it’s downsides, when it comes to these 25 black male celebrities, we believer they look even sexier with beards!

Check out the video above to see which of your favorite black male heart-throbs made our Top 25 list.

Levels: James Harden’s Many Beard Stages

12 photos Launch gallery

Levels: James Harden’s Many Beard Stages

Continue reading Levels: James Harden’s Many Beard Stages

Levels: James Harden’s Many Beard Stages

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos