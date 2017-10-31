21 Savage and Offset Drop Surprise Album with Metro Boomin

21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin Drop “Without Warning” Project

21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin are the latest artists to jump on the surprise release bandwagon. The trio has combined forces for the appropriately titled Without Warning.

The new project includes 10 tracks with guest appearances by Quavo and Travis Scott. “Ric Flair Drip” and “Nightmare” exclusively feature Offset and Metro while “My Choppa Hate Niggas” and “Run Up The Racks” are 21 and Metro collaborations.

