The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joseline Hernandez On Repairing Her Relationship With Stevie J [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Joseline Hernandez came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! She addressed all of the headlines about she and Stevie J’s custody battle. There was a lot of tension between them, she says, but now they’ve worked things out. She reflects on their relationship from the beginning, and claims some of the responsibility for when things were sour between them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Joseline also reflects on her 20s, and the amazing place she is in at 30 years old. She talks about going to music school, and taking her daughter to school. Joseline talks about moving to Miami, reconnecting with her Latin roots, and putting it into her music. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Talks About “Love & Hip-Hop” Looking Too Fake Sometimes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Why She Was So Upset With Mona Scott-Young [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Comes For Headkrack For Saying She’s Not A Princess Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

11 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 5 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 6 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Photos