Offset Proposes to Cardi B! Check Out the Video

Yassss Offset Put a Ring On It! Cardi is Winning

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 34 mins ago
Just a week after the break up drama that went down on social media, Offset decided to not let Cardi B  get away by proposing to her at a concert in Philly.

 

Congrats to the happy couple we can’t wait to see this wedding it’s gonna be big!  If the ring is an example of what’s to come then…..

 

 

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.

Photos