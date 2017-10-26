9 O'Clock News
Tamar Braxton Wants Full Custody Of Son Logan

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting full physical custody of 4-year-old Logan.

Tamar also doesnt’t want spousal support from  Vincent.

There is no evidence of a prenup.

They have been married close to 9 years.

