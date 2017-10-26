Tamar Braxton Wants Full Custody Of Son Logan

0 reads Leave a comment
Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting full physical custody of 4-year-old Logan.
Tamar also doesnt’t want spousal support from Vincent.
There is no evidence of a prenup.
They have been married close to 9 years.
