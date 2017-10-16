CAVS: Bell Biv Devoe to Perform During Halftime at Home Opener

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

CAVS: Bell Biv Devoe to Perform During Halftime at Home Opener

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hot 103.7 House Party

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Season opening games in Cleveland, for any sport, are usually exciting but Tuesday’s contest at Quicken Loans Arena may rival them all.

The 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m.

The game will be nationally televised and Cavs fans will be watching as Kyrie Irving returns to the Q, for the first time in his NBA career, in another uniform.

You may recall, the All-Star guard asked owner Dan Gilbert to trade him and that wish came true in August.

Irving was sent to Boston and for him, the Cavs received fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick. The trade signaled a climactic end for Irving and the Cavs.

Arena doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Outside, fans will treated to plenty of music and entertainment, face painting, sign making and a variety of food and beverage options.

Inside, in addition to Moondog, Sir C.C., Cavalier Girls dance team and the Scream Team, fans will get to enjoy a free mini-concert as American Music and Soul Train Award R&B Band Winners and Billboard Chart topping artists, Bell Biv DeVoe, perform at halftime.


 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News 

Picture Courtesy of Mat Hayward and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 7 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos