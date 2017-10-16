How #MeToo Has Become a Powerful Symbol of Sexual Harassment Experiences

How #MeToo Has Become a Powerful Symbol of Sexual Harassment Experiences

Actress Alyssa Milano (“Who’s The Boss?,” “Charmed,” “Melrose Place,” “Mistresses”) had started the social media movement in response to the scandals involving Harvey Weinstein.

 

(CNN) — Two simple words became a rallying cry on Twitter and Facebook to stand against sexual harassment and assault.

“Me too.”

Social media was flooded with messages Sunday, mostly from women, who tagged their profiles to indicate that they have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

On Sunday actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a note that read “Suggested by a friend: If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote “Me too” as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

“If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet,” she wrote.

The movement started in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and its ensuing fall out.

Weinstein has been disgraced after several women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

In addition to losing his job and his wife, Weinstein was stripped of his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday.

Weinstein, through a spokesperson, has “unequivocally” denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

After Milano posted the message to her Twitter account, an onslaught of women – some famous and many not – tweeted “Me too” and shared their experiences.

#MeToo began trending and some men even added their voices.

Milano costarred with Rose McGowan on the show “Charmed.” McGowan has alleged that Weinstein raped her.

 

