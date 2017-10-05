Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey Sweatsuit

The Carters out in #NY – Oct. 5 📸: splash news A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Blue Ivy is dripping swagoo through these NYC streets. The Carters were spotted in NYC earlier today and the Internet is dying over Blue’s adorable sweatsuit. She get it from her daddy.

How freakin’ adorable is Jay Z holding Sir and Rumi.

