The Art Of The Snapback! Serena Williams’ Post-Baby Body Is Everything

On Thursday the tennis icon took to social media to show the world her post-delivery body. And TRUST: It’s mighty glorious!

Rocking long braids, a black fitted top and matching panties, the Olympic Gold medalist looks super fit and toned in this mirror selfie:

We see you Serena! Granted the rest of us mere mortals cannot do this, but we salute you always!

The 35-year-old also Tweeted out this little tidbit about her lil’ champ:

Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

And this new mom admission:

I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

Mama isn’t the only one making waves on social media.

As we previously reported, Alexis Jr. has her own verified Instagram account that boasts over 65,000 followers.

Here’s the tiny sleeping beauty:

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Stuntin’ like her mama with her tiny biceps!

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Wide awake and ready to play:

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!" A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Bless this beautiful family!

