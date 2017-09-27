Erykah Badu, Issa Rae & Sanaa Lathan Just Murdered The #ForTheD Challenge

The Internet is filled with such goodness this week. From Beard Game Matters to the latest challenge sweeping social media, celebs can’t help but get in on the #ForTheD*ckChallenge. Erykah Badu set it off and Sanaa Lathan, Issa Rae, Regina Hall followed suit. Keep scrolling
Check out the best from the #ForTheD*ckChallenge when you keep scrolling.
Erykah Badu & Michael Blackson
First celebs on #forthepussychallenge #forthedickchallenge Badu vs Micheal Blackson @michaelblackson @yasmin_amira_ @coldcris #erykahbadu #michealblackson (((Lyrics))) BADU : I aint doin shit for da dick• Licky Lik for da dick•. Give up my window seat for da dick• fuck it I'll eat meat for da dick• fight hurricane Maria for da dick• ride a missile from Korea for da dick• let him call me a ho FTD• baby daddy number 4 FTD• Buck a bitch in the head FTD• Fuck WOKE. I'm 💀 FTD• Suck it down to da bone FTD• let him use MY phone FTD• Motorola FTD• fuck Micheal Blackson -EBOLA FTD• caught on tape … MIKE: …not smart for da pussy • cheat on my wife-Kevin Hart for da pussy •I'll eat Pork FTP•I'll skip court FTP• I'll bleach my skin FTP• fuck a Siamese twins FTP• pledge allegiance to the flag 🇱🇷FTP• fuck a bitch on the rag FTP…
Regina Hall & Issa Rae
Jess Hilarious
Sanaa Lathan
We can’t wait to see is Tracee Ellis Ross responds to Sanaa’s challenge.
