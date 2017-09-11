Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

LOCAL NEWS: Prince Mural Hit With Graffiti in Ohio City

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Artist on Tour 1997, Mountain View Calif.

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


CLEVELAND – It’s one of Cleveland’s famous backdrop for selfies and group photos—the mural of Prince eating a donut.

Drive around Ohio City and one can’t help but noticed the large purple mural with the iconic Prince eating a donut on the overpass bridge near West 25th Street and Washington Avenue.

Now, the public is seeing more than just Prince on the wall after someone vandalized the mural with graffiti.

Glen Infante, the artist who painted the mural, discovered the graffiti after someone shared a post of the vandalism on his social media page.


 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Tim Mosenfelder and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Glen Infante

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Glen Infante

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 7 hours ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 10 hours ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 12 hours ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 1 day ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 4 days ago
09.07.17
Photos