LOCAL NEWS: Prince Mural Hit With Graffiti in Ohio City

CLEVELAND – It’s one of Cleveland’s famous backdrop for selfies and group photos—the mural of Prince eating a donut.

Drive around Ohio City and one can’t help but noticed the large purple mural with the iconic Prince eating a donut on the overpass bridge near West 25th Street and Washington Avenue.

Now, the public is seeing more than just Prince on the wall after someone vandalized the mural with graffiti.

Glen Infante, the artist who painted the mural, discovered the graffiti after someone shared a post of the vandalism on his social media page.

Someone defaced my Prince Mural in Ohio City. 👎 pic.twitter.com/3sQqXfnKuI — Glen Infante (ilthy) (@GlenInfante) September 11, 2017

