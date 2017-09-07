Kesha Lee: The Go To Producer For Your Favourite Atlanta Rappers

Kesha Lee: The Go To Producer For Your Favourite Atlanta Rappers

“I definitely would tell them don’t turn down any session. I don’t care how you feel about the location — I know I’ve recorded off a laptop before. I’ve recorded and not gotten paid. Don’t worry about money at first”.- Kesha Lee

At the age of 28, and working five years non-stop in the music game Kesha Lee has become a household name for the music industry favorite hip-hop/ rap top acts such as The Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, and the Trap God himself Gucci Mane. Originally from Birmingham Alabama, Lee has been a critical component to Gucci Mane’s Brick Factory, is one of their most prominent engineers. Kesha has been the go to producer for Playboi Carti and Young Thug as well.

Kesha sits down with Fader.com to discuss how she entered the career of music engineering, working for Gucci Mane’s Brick Factory, and how her many, many mundane jobs have helped her propel to her rightful career. Not knowing exactly what career she wanted to initially pursue, Kesha always knew that she loved music, in what capacity could she occupy that space was what still needed to be determined. Her father being interested in music, and anything technology, especially computers, taught Kesha how to use Pro Tools and Adobe Suite, and the journey to becoming a prominent engineer emerged. Keisha, later on, touches why she will never ever turn down a recording session, and how she ended up working for the Gucci Mane himself.

Check out some photos from Kesha Lee engineering sessions:

this. year. has. been. crazy.. still can't believe all that is happening. I know 2017 isn't over but I don't think I'll ever forget the things that has happened so far ✨

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎶Kesha Lee🎶 (@engineerklee) on

 

Love is Rage 2 is #1 in the country 😢🙏🏾🌺💕

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎶Kesha Lee🎶 (@engineerklee) on

 

Photos