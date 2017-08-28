Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell For Imitating A First Lady

This has been a difficult year to be a Kardashian/Jenner/West.
Just weeks after catching heat for defending makeup artist Jefree Star‘s racist comments, Kim Kardashian is under fire again for Jackie-O inspired cover of Interview Magazine. On Monday, Mrs. West debuted her new cover via social media, which featured her decked out in the former first ladies signature bouffant with North West by her side.
She posted:
Interview Magazine September cover!!! This photo shoot I will cherish forever as such an amazing memory with my daughter, working with the most incredible team @interviewmag @nickkharamis Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio Stylist: @patti_wilson Hair: @garrennewyork Makeup: @diane.kendal Manicurist: @honeynailz
Some people praised the reality star for the gorgeous pics:
Most of the Internet thought that Kim took it too far by comparing herself to the stylish first lady:
Here are a few more photos from the controversial spread:
Are you here for it?
LOL: Twitter Drags Kim Kardashian's Soul Food Disaster (Again!)
