Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell For Imitating A First Lady

This has been a difficult year to be a Kardashian/Jenner/West.

Just weeks after catching heat for defending makeup artist Jefree Star‘s racist comments, Kim Kardashian is under fire again for Jackie-O inspired cover of Interview Magazine. On Monday, Mrs. West debuted her new cover via social media, which featured her decked out in the former first ladies signature bouffant with North West by her side.

Interview Magazine 📸 Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/6Um3JgOm8Q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

She posted:

Some people praised the reality star for the gorgeous pics:

I'm not a fan of any of the Kardashians-but I would be lying if I didn't say that these pictures are stunning and that baby is an angel. — C (@CaraSkyler) August 28, 2017

Queens — ˗ˏˋ Christina ˎˊ˗ (@Yammoulik) August 28, 2017

Nothing but respect for MY First Lady https://t.co/lXCJQGmOzj — Charity (@charitylee92) August 28, 2017

Most of the Internet thought that Kim took it too far by comparing herself to the stylish first lady:

Jackie O turning over in her damn grave right now — Sara NOT Sarah 🎀 (@sara__not_sarah) August 28, 2017

Why did they make Kim Kardashian that dark in these pictures 🤔 pic.twitter.com/434gf7VYF4 — Vyndsen (@Vyndsen) August 28, 2017

Kim Kardashian trying to look like Jackie O is actually appalling. Try again pic.twitter.com/oJozZdhrxf — Diana B (@diana_b34) August 28, 2017

She's not even close! She will never be Jackie O, and why did they change her skin tone? 🤔 Her daughter is darker than her. This is so fake! — Nancy (@BooBooKittyFawk) August 28, 2017

Here are a few more photos from the controversial spread:

Here's a bts pic from our @interviewmag shoot. Just wanted to thank @stevenkleinstudio for pushing me to do a shoot that was very different & powerful & allowed me to pay homage to the iconic Jackie Kennedy who I admire & respect! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

She’s underestimated, misunderstood, and undeniably fascinating. We’re sure you’ve heard the name @kimkardashian before. 📸 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

