Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell For Imitating A First Lady

Well, damn.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside

Source: Rich Polk / Getty


This has been a difficult year to be a Kardashian/Jenner/West.

Just weeks after catching heat for defending makeup artist Jefree Star‘s racist comments, Kim Kardashian is under fire again for Jackie-O inspired cover of Interview Magazine. On Monday, Mrs. West debuted her new cover via social media, which featured her decked out in the former first ladies signature bouffant with North West by her side.

She posted:

 

Some people praised the reality star for the gorgeous pics:

Most of the Internet thought that Kim took it too far by comparing herself to the stylish first lady:

Here are a few more photos from the controversial spread:

 

Are you here for it?

 

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Kim Kardashian's break from social media had the whole world missing even her most frivolous post. One thing her followers probably didn't miss is her Snapchat struggle soul food sessions. The last time Kim posted videos to her snap of herself making everything from chicken to collard greens, social media didn't let her live it down. But that didn't stop the star from sharing her cooked up creation to the world again. This time around, she showed off her cornbread muffins, rice and beans, green beans and more. See what the internet had to say about it.  


 

 

Photos