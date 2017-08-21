Rickey Smiley Recalls The Struggles Of Lunchtime In School [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The practice of lunch-shaming is fairly common, when kids run out of money on their school lunch account, and cafeteria staff disposes of their food on the spot. Well, government has apparently been made aware of the cruel practice and could be taking action against it soon. In the meantime, Rickey Smiley looks back on cafeteria politics in his schools coming up and laughs about some of the crazy social rules of lunchtime. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

