The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Recalls The Struggles Of Lunchtime In School [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


The practice of lunch-shaming is fairly common, when kids run out of money on their school lunch account, and cafeteria staff disposes of their food on the spot. Well, government has apparently been made aware of the cruel practice and could be taking action against it soon. In the meantime, Rickey Smiley looks back on cafeteria politics in his schools coming up and laughs about some of the crazy social rules of lunchtime. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Takes A Dramatic Musical Moment On Lake Lanier [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Anita Wilson, Goodie Mob, Rickey Smiley & Ed Lover Have A Stevie Wonder Dance Party! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Inside The Kids Choice Awards: Stars And Their Adorable Kids Hit The Orange Carpet

11 photos Launch gallery

Inside The Kids Choice Awards: Stars And Their Adorable Kids Hit The Orange Carpet

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Recalls The Struggles Of Lunchtime In School [EXCLUSIVE]

Inside The Kids Choice Awards: Stars And Their Adorable Kids Hit The Orange Carpet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Is Granted Permission To Travel Under One…
 23 hours ago
08.22.17
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Watch: Brawl Goes Down At A Future Concert
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Meek Mill Arrested In New York City For…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Welcome A Baby…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Janet ‘Aunt Viv’ Hubert Allegedly Gives Omarosa The…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Jesse Williams Responds To Aryn-Drake Lee’s Claims In…
 4 days ago
08.21.17
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 5 days ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 6 days ago
08.17.17
Photos