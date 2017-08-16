Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending His Racist Remarks

See the interesting tweets.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

ICING ON THE CAKE… 🍰

A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on

The Charlottesville Nazi rally and Donald Trump‘s racist antics are exhausting — now, makeup artist Jeffree Star is adding his privileged two cents in the mix again.

Earlier this week, Jeffree made headlines after Kim Kardashian defended him against fans who dragged him for making racist comments. Kim basically told her followers to get over it (before apologizing), and today, Jeffree wants the rest of the world to do the same.

On Tuesday, he tweeted:

He continued:

As Jeffree’s mentions blew up with hateful comments regarding his sexuality, he clapped back:

Star’s Twitter sounds good and liberal, but do we believe he’s changed since making those racist comments in his videos a few years back?

Only time will tell.

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January. Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 11 hours ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 12 hours ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 14 hours ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 14 hours ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 14 hours ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 15 hours ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 15 hours ago
08.17.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 16 hours ago
08.16.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 17 hours ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos