Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending His Racist Remarks

The Charlottesville Nazi rally and Donald Trump‘s racist antics are exhausting — now, makeup artist Jeffree Star is adding his privileged two cents in the mix again.
Earlier this week, Jeffree made headlines after Kim Kardashian defended him against fans who dragged him for making racist comments. Kim basically told her followers to get over it (before apologizing), and today, Jeffree wants the rest of the world to do the same.
On Tuesday, he tweeted:
He continued:
As Jeffree’s mentions blew up with hateful comments regarding his sexuality, he clapped back:
Star’s Twitter sounds good and liberal, but do we believe he’s changed since making those racist comments in his videos a few years back?
Only time will tell.
