Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending His Racist Remarks

The Charlottesville Nazi rally and Donald Trump‘s racist antics are exhausting — now, makeup artist Jeffree Star is adding his privileged two cents in the mix again.

Earlier this week, Jeffree made headlines after Kim Kardashian defended him against fans who dragged him for making racist comments. Kim basically told her followers to get over it (before apologizing), and today, Jeffree wants the rest of the world to do the same.

On Tuesday, he tweeted:

We have a literal PIECE OF SHIT for a "President" who is embarrassing our entire country and you want worry about Jeffree Star. #cantrelate — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Who else is ready for this disgusting vile piece of shit @POTUS to be #impeached? — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

He continued:

The media wants to keep us all distracted by news headlines about me and Kim, but let's talk about how sad our country is right now. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

As Jeffree’s mentions blew up with hateful comments regarding his sexuality, he clapped back:

HEY HATERS: Instead of tweeting me and calling me "faggot" and "disgusting tranny" all day – try fighting for something important. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Because with how dark and depressing America is right now, I don't think I'm important. Stop wasting time on gossip and focus on reality. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Because people are fucking miserable. I should be the least of their worries. https://t.co/JpVBbj394P — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Star’s Twitter sounds good and liberal, but do we believe he’s changed since making those racist comments in his videos a few years back?

Only time will tell.